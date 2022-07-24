Minor league update for 7/23/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East and went five innings, striking out four batters and walking three while allowing a pair of runs. Jose Corniell struck out two and walked two in a scoreless inning.

Marcus Smith was two for three with a homer, a walk and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits.

Ricky Vanasco started for Hickory and struck out seven in 3.1 IP, but also walked three and allowed a pair of homers, with four runs scoring in all.

Thomas Saggese tripled. Evan Carter walked. Aaron Zavala and Angel Aponte each had hits.

Marc Church threw a scoreless inning for Frisco. Justin Foscue doubled and walked. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris each had hits.

Cole Ragans was terrific for Round Rock, allowing two hits and two walks in six shutout innings, striking out eight. Chase Lee and Yerry Rodriguez each had a shutout inning.

Andy Ibanez had a double and a homer. Sam Huff had a pair of hits. Steele Walker and Bubba Thompson each had hits.

D.J. McCarty started for the Surprise Squad and went five innings, allowing four runs while striking out three and walking two.

Gleider Figuereo homered, walked and singled. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a walk. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits.

