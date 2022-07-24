Texas Rangers lineup for July 24, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Paul Blackburn for the A’s.

All Star Martin Perez squares off against All Star Paul Blackburn in this Sunday matinee game where the Rangers will try to avoid being swept. Blackburn was picked by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2012 draft — three picks after the Rangers picked Collin Wiles — and was traded for Daniel Vogelbach in July, 2016, before landing in Oakland in exchange for Danny Valencia in November, 2016. Blackburn has seemingly been around forever but has just 235 career innings, 97 of which have come this season.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Garcia — RF

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — LF

Duran — DH

Smith — 3B

3:07 p.m. Central start time