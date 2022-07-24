 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 94 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Will the Rangers ward off their weekly dose of embarrassment?

ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Sunday, July 24, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Paul Blackburn

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Nick Allen - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Ramon Laureano - CF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Sean Murphy - DH
Jonah Heim - C Chad Pinder - LF
Adolis Garcia - RF Elvis Andrus - SS
Leody Taveras - CF Stephen Piscotty - RF
Kole Calhoun - LF Dermis Garcia - 1B
Ezequiel Duran - DH Stephen Vogt - C
Josh Smith - 3B Sheldon Neuse - 3B
Martin Perez - LHP Paul Blackburn - RHP

Go Rangers!

