Game 94 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Sunday, July 24, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Paul Blackburn
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ramon Laureano - CF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Sean Murphy - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Chad Pinder - LF
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Dermis Garcia - 1B
|Ezequiel Duran - DH
|Stephen Vogt - C
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Sheldon Neuse - 3B
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Paul Blackburn - RHP
Go Rangers!
