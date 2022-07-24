43-51 - Rangers escape with an 11-8 victory over A’s

The Texas Rangers scored eleven runs while the Oakland Athletics scored eight runs.

It’s been feast or famine for the Rangers so far in the second half as they came out of the gates scoring eight runs against Miami on Thursday before having some issues plating runs this weekend in Oakland. Well, today was a feast for Texas as they scored ten runs before the the 5th inning was even finished and ended up with 11 runs scored.

Today’s deluge was the first time that the Rangers have hit double digits since scoring ten runs in a win over Oakland back on July 11. Ten of the 11 runs were placed on the ledger of Oakland All-Star representative Paul Blackburn to further rub salt into the wound.

The Rangers led this one 10-0 and 11-1 before the bullpen got a little fast and loose with the lead in the final frames to make sure everyone had to get stressed out about what should have been an easy blowout.

Nevertheless, it was a Rangers victory and we can’t get too mad about those these days.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia went a career high 4 for 4 with a walk and a home run to show that the time off helped break him out of his July slump.

Others of note: Jonah Heim reached four times, Corey Seager homered, and Leody Taveras had three hits.

Up Next: The Rangers continue their west coast road trip with a series in Seattle where they will try to get revenge on the Mariners after the pre-break sweep. RHP Glenn Otto will make the start for Texas against RHP Chris Flexen for Seattle.

Monday night’s first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:10 pm CDT.