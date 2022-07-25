Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Joseph Hoyt writes that the unstable Texas Rangers enjoyed the stability of Martin Perez again in Sunday’s victory over the A’s.

Kennedi Landry writes that the win was collected thanks in part to Adolis Garcia continuing to be a day game monster.

Hoyt writes that the Rangers will need Marcus Semien to thrive if they want to finish strong in the second half.

R.J. Anderson selects Kumar Rocker as one of the draftees most likely to become the first to debut in the majors from this year’s class.

Landry writes about the impending reunion of Vandy boys Rocker and 2021 first-rounder Jack Leiter.

Hoyt notes that Leiter took the mound for Frisco in his first outing since the MLB Futures Game.

And, ESPN writes that buying some peanuts and Cracker Jack will run you more than usual with inflation hitting ballpark concessions hard.

Have a nice day!