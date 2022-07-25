Minor league update for 7/24/22

Ryan Garcia had another solid outing for Down East, striking out six in four innings of work while allowing one run on three hits. Josh Gessner had a disaster outing, allowing six runs in 0.2 IP on four hits, including a home run, and a pair of HBPs, while also throwing two wild pitches and committing a balk. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Cam Cauley had a single and a double. Yosy Galan had a ahit and a walk. Albameric Ortiz had a single and a homer. Ian Moller had a pair of walks.

Down East box score

Mason Englert went an inning for Hickory, striking out two. Robby Ahlstrom allowed three runs in three innings on five hits, including a pair of homers, walking three and striking out four. Michael Brewer struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Evan Carter had three hits. Aaron Zavala homered and walked. Thomas Saggese and Chris Seise each singled and doubled. Trevor Hauver and Cody Freeman each had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter went 3.1 IP for Frisco, allowing a pair of runs on a walk and four hits while striking out two. Avery Weems struck out six and walked one in four scoreless innings.

Justin Foscue doubled. Jonathan Ornelas singled. David Garcia had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard struck out seven and walked no one while allowing a run on three hits for the Express. Nick Snyder, Spencer Patton, John King and Josh Sborz each threw a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score