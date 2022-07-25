Texas Rangers lineup for July 25, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Chris Flexen for the M’s.

After an always exciting weekend series in Oakland, the Rangers continue their West Coast jaunt in Seattle. Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith are both in the lineup, which I imagine will make everyone happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — DH

Duran — 3B

Smith — LF

9:10 p.m. Central start time