43-52 - Rangers muck things up with 4-3 loss to Mariners

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Seattle Mariners scored four runs.

At this point it doesn’t even feel noteworthy to point out that the Rangers lost by one run. I mean, of course they did. How else would they lose?

If the Mariners make the playoffs in 2022, it’ll probably be because they feasted on Texas. The Rangers are now 2-9 against Seattle in 2022 and have lost five in a row to them in the last 12 days.

You’re welcome, Pacific Northwest.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia hit his third dinger of the second half.

Up Next: RHP Dane Dunning is expected to make his return to the rotation where he and Texas will take on RHP George Kirby and Seattle.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:10 pm CDT.