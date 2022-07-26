Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the 2022 Texas Rangers followed the only script they know for another one-run loss to the Mariners last evening.

The Rangers may not be winning baseball games but Levi Weaver notes in the Weaver Wire that they’re getting pretty good at cribbage.

Grant writes that Martin Perez wants to continue being a Ranger but there doesn’t appear to be any in-season extension talks.

At FanGraphs, Dan Szymborski writes that only Aaron Judge has raised his free agency stock more than Perez in 2022.

Weaver writes about the Rangers bringing in Dallas Keuchel on a minor league deal where the only real risk is maybe eventually seeing Keuchel pitch poorly for some innings when otherwise someone else would have pitched poorly for those innings.

Grant notes that Dane Dunning will return to the rotation tonight with a second half assignment of proving that he belongs in the 2023 rotation.

Mark Feinsand writes about a trade chip for each team with Matt Moore’s quietly good season making him a potential deadline option for contenders.

Mike Piellucci gives a D Magazine shoutout to Josh Smith and particularly his defense in recent days.

And, FanGraphs’ Eric Longenhagen takes a stab at identifying the 40-man crunch situations for each team this winter.

Have a nice day!