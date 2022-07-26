Kumar Rocker signing official

Kumar Rocker has officially signed with the Texas Rangers, the team announced today. Rocker, the #3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, was previously reportedly to have agreed with the Rangers on a $5.3 million bonus.

Rocker, 22, had a successful three year run at Vanderbilt from 2019-21, where he put up a 2.89 ERA in 236.2 IP, and was reportedly among the players the Rangers were considering taking with the #2 pick in the 2021 draft, before they ultimately went with Rocker’s teammate, Jack Leiter.

Rocker was selected with the #10 overall pick by the New York Mets and reportedly had agreed to a $6 million signing bonus before the Mets pulled the offer based on health concerns regarding his arm. Rocker had arthroscopic surgery last fall on his shoulder, and while the details of what that was for have not been revealed, his agent, Scott Boras, said it was not a rotator cuff or labrum issue.

Rocker pitched 20 innings over five games in the Frontier League earlier this summer, striking out 32 batters while walking four, and generally showing the stuff that had him so highly regarded previously. The Rangers will be introducing him on August 4, 2022, and he will likely join high-A Hickory or AA Frisco after that.