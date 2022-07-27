Minor league update for 7/26/22

Mitch Bratt got the start for Down East and struggled, allowing four runs in 2.2 IP while walking three and striking out three. Nick Lockhart allowed three runs in 1.1 IP. Feliciano Serrano allowed a pair of runs in 2.1 IP, striking out one and walking one. Damian Mendoza struck out three and walked one in 1.2 IP.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit. Marcus Smith had a pair of walks and a stolen base.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Destin Dotson threw a pair of shutout innings, walking one and striking out one. Kelvin Gonzalez struck out two in an inning of work.

Thomas Saggese was two for four with a homer. Chris Seise had a pair of hits, a walk and a stolen base. Trevor Hauver had a single and a homer. Evcan Carter and Cody Freeman each walked.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford started for Frisco, allowing five runs in 4.1 IP, striking out four and walking three.

Dustin Harris was four for five with a homer. Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas each had hits. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. David Garcia doubled.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn wasn’t good for Round Rock, allowing three runs in 2.1 IP, walking four and striking out three. A.J. Alexy allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs in 2.2 IP, striking out three and walking one. Daniel Robert and DeMarcus Evans each struck out two batters in an inning of work. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning

Steele Walker had a pair of hits.

Round Rock box score

For the Surprise Squad, Bradford Webb allowed a pair of runs in 2.1 IP. Kyle Cody struck out two in two scoreless innings.

Davis Wendzel, on a rehab assignment, drew a walk in three plate appearances. Danyer Cueva doubled and walked. Anthony Gutierrez picked up a hit.

Arizona Complex League box score