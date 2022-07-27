LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — #23

Congratulations to Marc Church, who won the voting to be named the #22 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Ezequiel Duran

5 — Owen White

6 — Evan Carter

7 — Josh Smith

8 — Justin Foscue

9 — Luisangel Acuna

10 — Dustin Harris

11 — Sam Huff

12 — Cole Ragans

13 — Aaron Zavala

14 — Thomas Saggese

15 — Bubba Thompson

16 — Mitch Bratt

17 — T.K. Roby

18 — Jonathan Ornelas

19 — Ricky Vanasco

20 — Maximo Acosta

21 — Larson Kindreich

22 — Marc Church

Moving on...

Who is the #23 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...