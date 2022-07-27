LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — #23

Congratulations to Marc Church, who won the voting to be named the #22 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings.
Our list so far:
1 — Jack Leiter
2 — Josh Jung
3 — Cole Winn
4 — Ezequiel Duran
5 — Owen White
6 — Evan Carter
7 — Josh Smith
8 — Justin Foscue
9 — Luisangel Acuna
10 — Dustin Harris
11 — Sam Huff
12 — Cole Ragans
13 — Aaron Zavala
14 — Thomas Saggese
15 — Bubba Thompson
16 — Mitch Bratt
17 — T.K. Roby
18 — Jonathan Ornelas
19 — Ricky Vanasco
20 — Maximo Acosta
21 — Larson Kindreich
22 — Marc Church
Moving on...
Who is the #23 prospect in the Rangers system right now?
Cast your vote below...
Loading comments...