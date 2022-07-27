Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers lost in a walkoff to Seattle after taking a one run lead to hit 23 one run losses on the season.

They have a historically bad winning percentage in one run games and Evan Grant identifies the commonality with the next worst one run team: Kole Calhoun.

At least Dane Dunning had a good outing in his return on the IL due to a bum ankle.

The Athletic has a roundup of trade predictions for all 30 MLB teams, and includes suggestions that Matt Moore might be heading to Chicago and that the Rangers may acquire an outfielder like Cedric Mullins.

Leody Taveras has been in a groove at the plate but is still hitting in the lower third of the order.

Taylor Hearn has been optioned to Round Rock to make room for Dane Dunning and is looking at a permanent shift in roles to the bullpen.

The Rangers announced the signing of Kumar Rocker yesterday at $2 million below slot, giving them ammunition to sign high school phenom and fourth round pick Brock Porter at almost $3 million above slot.