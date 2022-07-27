Texas Rangers lineup for July 27, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.

Well, the Rangers will try to not get swept today. And with it being a day road game getaway game, and a lefty in the mound, Chris Woodward is emptying his bench — we even have a Nick Solak sighting!

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Garcia — RF

Taveras —CF

Culberson — LF

Duran — 3B

Solak — DH

Hernandez — 1B

2:40 pm Central start time