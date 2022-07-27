Texas Rangers lineup for July 27, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.
Well, the Rangers will try to not get swept today. And with it being a day road game getaway game, and a lefty in the mound, Chris Woodward is emptying his bench — we even have a Nick Solak sighting!
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Heim — C
Garcia — RF
Taveras —CF
Culberson — LF
Duran — 3B
Solak — DH
Hernandez — 1B
2:40 pm Central start time
