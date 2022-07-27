43-54 - Rangers swept by Seattle again following 4-2 finale loss

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Seattle Mariners scored four runs.

The only surprise is the final score wasn’t 4-3 with Texas mounting a fruitless ninth inning comeback that fell just short by a run.

Thanks for taking your fairly normal beating this time, Rangers.

Player of the Game: This space would have gone to Jon Gray had he not allowed an eventual game-winning three-run home run to Julio Rodriguez in the 7th but who among us?

So instead we can note that Jonathan Hernandez still hasn’t allowed a run in his return to big league action after another scoreless inning today.

Up Next: The Rangers head south until they hit Disneyland as they begin up a four-game set in Anaheim. RHP Spencer Howard will attempt to take on the role of “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle as he makes the start for Texas in the opener opposite RHP Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.

Thursday night’s first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 8:38 pm CDT.