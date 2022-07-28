Minor league update for 7/27/22

Winston Santos started for Down East, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five and walking one. Kai Wynyard allowed three runs in three innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw a scoreless inning, with a strikeout and a walk.

Maximo Acosta was three for five with a double. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a hit, a stolen base and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich had a rough start for Hickory, allowing three runs on five walks and a homer over two innings, striking out three.

Thomas Saggese was three for five with a double. Trevor Hauver had a homer and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Evan Carter had a walk.

Hickory box score

Marc Church allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, allowing three hits, including a homer, and walking a batter, while also striking out one. Justin Foscue homered. Dustin Harris drew a pair of walks. David Garcia had a hit.

Frisco box score

John King had a disaster outing for Round Rock, allowing five runs in 0.2 IP, allowing three hits, including a homer, and three walks. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out three and walking one.

Bubba Thompson doubled and walked. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score