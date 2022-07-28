 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor league update for 7/27/22

Lots of runs score in the minors

By Adam J. Morris
Winston Santos started for Down East, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five and walking one. Kai Wynyard allowed three runs in three innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw a scoreless inning, with a strikeout and a walk.

Maximo Acosta was three for five with a double. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a hit, a stolen base and a walk. Ian Moller had a hit and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich had a rough start for Hickory, allowing three runs on five walks and a homer over two innings, striking out three.

Thomas Saggese was three for five with a double. Trevor Hauver had a homer and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a pair of hits and a walk. Evan Carter had a walk.

Hickory box score

Marc Church allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work, allowing three hits, including a homer, and walking a batter, while also striking out one. Justin Foscue homered. Dustin Harris drew a pair of walks. David Garcia had a hit.

Frisco box score

John King had a disaster outing for Round Rock, allowing five runs in 0.2 IP, allowing three hits, including a homer, and three walks. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out three and walking one.

Bubba Thompson doubled and walked. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score

