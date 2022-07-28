Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg explores what a possible trade for Juan Soto might look like, noting that Jon Heyman puts the Rangers as the favorite to land him (albeit at 10-1 odds).

Evan Grant notes that it’s not just starting pitching the Rangers need, they also need a closer.

In going $3 million over slot the Rangers are giving Brock Porter the largest signing bonus ever for a player taken after the second round.

Josh Jung could be back at third base much sooner than expected even though he was expected to only be allowed to DH when he returned from labrum surgery.

Jon Gray was great against Seattle until he wasn’t, giving up a 3 run homer in the 7th in a 4-2 Ranger loss.