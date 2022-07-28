Texas Rangers lineup for July 28, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.

The Rangers will look to snap out of this tailspin against the Anaheim Angels, and will be...oh, shit, Ohtani is pitching. Well dammit, that’s not conducive to breaking out of a tailspin. The Angels are Mike Trout-less, for what it is worth. Maybe the Rangers can keep it close and do something against the Angel pen.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Taveras — CF

Calhoun — RF

Duran — 3B

Smith — LF

8:38 p.m. Central start time