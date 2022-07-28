44-54 - Birthday boy Howard outduels Ohtani in Rangers’ 2-0 win

The Texas Rangers scored two runs while the Anaheim Angels scored zero runs.

The Rangers loaded the bases with three consecutive singles to start off the top of the 1st inning against the American League’s once-in-a-million-generations MVP Shohei Ohtani and then the next three batters promptly struck out.

It felt like this was going to be another one of those kind of games for these Rangers, especially with Spencer Howard making the start opposite Ohtani with his just trying to get through some clean innings in the major leagues vibe.

But Howard did do that. In fact, he got through five of them without allowing a run and, even more impressively, he didn’t allow a walk while striking out five Angels.

It was inarguably the best outing of Howard’s career in the big leagues and it came on his birthday. Happy birthday, Spencer!

Meanwhile, Texas did eventually get enough done against Ohtani — including a Nathaniel Lowe home run — to make Howard’s outing stand up as they grabbed the series opener from Anaheim.

Player of the Game:

Up Next: The Rangers will try to keep siphoning wins off of the Angels with LHP Martin Perez next up to make the start for Texas against LHP Patrick Sandoval for Anaheim.

Friday night’s first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 8:38 pm CT.