Rangers Reacts Survey — The Young Infielders

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB.

This week we have a special Rangers Reacts survey, to go along with the normal SB Nation Reacts survey that participants receive each week.

Infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, each of whom were acquired from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo trade a year ago, have made their major league debuts in 2022, and are currently getting regular major league playing time. We want to know, which of the pair do you prefer going forward?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/W4NMMP/">Please take our survey</a>

