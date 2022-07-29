Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers won a fun little game last night, shutting out the Angels 2-0 in Anaheim. Birthday boy Spencer Howard got the win after he pitched five scoreless innings.

Kennedi Landry’s game story also highlights what was perhaps the best start of Howard’s career thus far.

Evan Grant notes that at this time last year Howard was facing a pretty uncertain future in Philadelphia.

Corey Seager fouled a ball off his leg last night and was removed from the game, but is not expected to miss significant time.

Elsewhere, Grant writes that if you look around the AL West you’ll suddenly see a handful of generational hitters and maybe the Rangers should get in on that action.

Landry writes about the Rangers and one-run losses.

Levi Weaver and Dan Connolly of Orioles Athletic try to hammer out a trade for a Baltimore outfielder that would look nice in a Ranger uniform.

Ditto the White Sox, who could have some interest in BP lefty Matt Moore.

The Cardinals and Martin Perez, too. Levi’s having an active deadline.

The Rangers agreed to terms with four more 2022 draftees yesterday.

And Rangers prospect Dustin Harris hit an inside-the-park home run last night.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the Angels again tonight at 8:30 with Martin Perez possibly making his last start in a Rangers uniform.

Happy Friday.