Minor league update for 7/28/22

For Down East, Emiliano Teodo started and went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out three and issuing no walks. Jose Corniell threw three shutout innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Ducks had two hits and three walks. It wasn’t a good offensive day.

Down East box score

Mason Englert started for the Crawdads, throwing 5.2 shutout innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing three hits. Michael Brewer struck out two in a shutout inning.

Luisangel Acuna was three for four with a walk. Cody Freeman and Chris Seise each had hits. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent started for Frisco, allowing a run in five innings on a solo home run, striking out five and walking two. Dustin Harris had a pair of homers, one of the inside the park variety. Justin Foscue, Jonathan Ornelas and Miguel Aparicio all had hits.

Frisco box score

Nick Snyder got touched up for Round Rock, allowing three runs on a three run homer in an inning of work. Josh Sborz struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Sam Huff was two for three with a homer. Steele Walker had a pair of hits. Bubba Thompson was two for four with a double and a stolen base. J.P. Martinez was two for four with a walk and two stolen bases.

Round Rock box score

Aidan Curry started for the Surprise Squad and allowed five runs in 2.1 IP. Josue Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning.

Josh Jung was one for three while DHing in his first rehab appearance. Davis Wendzel walked in three plate appearances. Gleider Figuereo had a double. Danyer Cueva had a hit. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and a walk.

ACL Rangers box score