Luis Castillo to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have traded for pitcher Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for a package of four prospects, it has been announced. Interestingly, Ken Rosenthal says on Twitter that the Rangers were one of the teams “strongly in the mix” for Castillo, which is interesting, given Castillo is a free agent after next season.

Castillo, 29, has been a solid top of the rotation caliber starter for the Reds since 2019. He has a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts this season despite missing time due to injury.

The Reds are getting Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore from the M’s. Marte and Arroyo are both shortstops, and are the top two prospects in the M’s system, per BA, and are ranked 47 and 48 in the current BA Top 100 prospects list — similar to where Evan Carter and Ezequiel Duran are ranked. Stoudt is ranked 10 on the BA list, and is a 24 year old starting pitcher currently scuffling in the Texas League.