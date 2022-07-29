Minor league update for 7/29/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East and had a difficult outing, allowing five runs in two IP, striking out two and walking two. Daniel Mateo had a triple and a single.

The Crawdads had T.K. Roby get the start. Roby Struck out five in five innings of work, allowing two runs. Destin Dotsin allowed three runs in 1.2 IP, striking out one, walking one and allowing one home run.

Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk. Trevor Hauver doubled.

The highlight of the Frisco game was Trey Hair throwing an inning in garbage time with Frisco down a lot and then homering in the top of the next inning, his second homer of the game.

Jonathan Ornelas did have a single and a homer, so that’s something.

Cole Ragans just keeps on rolling for Round Rock. Ragans threw six innings, allowed one run on two hits — including a solo home run — and three walks while striking out six. A.J. Alexy allowed two runs in an inning of work, striking out two. Yerry Rodriguez threw 0.2 IP.

J.P. Martinez homered and walked. Andy Ibanez doubled and walked. Steele Walker doubled. Bubba Thompson singled.

Dane Acker continued his rehab stint in Surprise, throwing three shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Ivan Oviedo struck out six and walked one in four shutout innings.

Josh Jung was one for three with a homer. Gleider Figuereo and Jojo Blackmon each singled.

