45-54 - Rangers make it two in a row with 7-2 win over Anaheim

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Anaheim Angels scored two runs.

The Rangers were up 2-1 in tonight’s game heading into the 9th and it felt like they needed to score at least another run or they would almost definitely lose 3-2 on a walk-off home run that bounced off the heads of all three outfielders before landing over the fence.

With two out, and runners on, Ezequiel Duran came through with a run-scoring double that gave the Rangers the insurance of not facing a 9th inning up only a run. And in fact, before the top of the frame had faded, Texas had scored five runs to put distance between themselves and their one-run fate.

With a newly minted six-run lead, the Rangers were dang near invincible but not before the Angels scored a run that would have tied the game had Texas not cashed in early in the inning.

We can’t laugh at the Mariners these days but at least we can still laugh at Anaheim:

Player of the Game: Martin Perez looked like a guy who pitched in the All-Star Game as he gave the Rangers seven much-needed innings of one-run ball with just three hits allowed and two walks with six strikeouts in 102 pitches.

Up Next: This series continues between the Rangers and Angels with RHP Glenn Otto next to pitch for Texas against RHP Chase Silseth for Anaheim.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim is scheduled for 8:07 pm CDT.