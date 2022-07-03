Minor league update for 7/2/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and continued to mow down Carolina League hitters, throwing five shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks, and striking out six. Damian Mendoza struck out the one batter he faced. Nick Lockhart struck out three in 3.1 IP while allowing one run and one hit.

Yosy Galan homered and had a walk. Marcus Smith and Maximo Acosta each had two walks and two stolen bases. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Larson Kindreich threw five shutout innings, striking out five and walking three. Evan Carter doubled. Luisangela Acuna had a hit and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a pair of walks.

Hickory box score

Kyle Gowdy threw two scoreless innings for Frisco. Blaine Crim singled.

Frisco box score

Taylor Hearn started for Round Rock, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in five innings, striking out seven. Nick Snyder allowed a pair of hits and struck out one in 0.1 IP. Jonathan Hernandez allowed a solo homer, walked two and struck out three in an inning of work. Yerry Rodriguez struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson was three for four with a homer. Ezequiel Duran doubled. Andy Ibanez had a hit. Josh Sale had a homer and a walk.

Round Rock box score

Joseph Montalva started for the Surprise Squad, giving up a pair of runs in three innings. Evan Elliott pitched a scoreless inning. Kelvin Gonzalez struck out three in two innings of work.

ACL Rangers box score