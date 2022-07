Texas Rangers lineup for July 3, 2022 against the New York Mets: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Carlos Carrasco for the Mets.

Texas will try to build on yesterday’s big offensive performance, and will be doing so with an especially lefty-heavy lineup.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Calhoun — LF

Heim — C

Miller — DH

Duggar — CF

12:40 p.m. Central start time