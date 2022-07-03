 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 77 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Can the Rangers survive and early Sunday getaway game?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Sunday, July 03, 2022, 12:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Citi Field

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco

Today's Lineups

RANGERS METS
Josh H. Smith - 3B Brandon Nimmo - CF
Marcus Semien - 2B Starling Marte - RF
Corey Seager - SS Francisco Lindor - SS
Adolis Garcia - RF Pete Alonso - DH
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jeff McNeil - LF
Kole Calhoun - LF Eduardo Escobar - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Dominic Smith - 1B
Brad Miller - DH Luis Guillorme - 2B
Steven Duggar - CF James McCann - C
Jon Gray - RHP Carlos Carrasco - RHP

Go Rangers!

