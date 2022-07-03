Game 77 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Sunday, July 03, 2022, 12:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Citi Field
RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Carlos Carrasco
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|METS
|Josh H. Smith - 3B
|Brandon Nimmo - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Starling Marte - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Francisco Lindor - SS
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Pete Alonso - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jeff McNeil - LF
|Kole Calhoun - LF
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Dominic Smith - 1B
|Brad Miller - DH
|Luis Guillorme - 2B
|Steven Duggar - CF
|James McCann - C
|Jon Gray - RHP
|Carlos Carrasco - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...