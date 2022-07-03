37-40 - Sunday blues hit Rangers again with 4-1 loss to Mets

The Texas Rangers scored a run but the New York Mets scored four runs.

Much like many of the early Sunday afternoon getaway games for the Rangers in 2022, a sloppy play on defense preceded the opening of the floodgates on their way to a loss.

Today, tied 1-1 in the 4th, starter Jon Gray struck out Pete Alonzo to start the inning but the swinging strike three kicked off Jonah Heim and his throw went into right field.

So, instead of a leadoff strikeout, the Mets had a runner in scoring position. Two batters later, a double and a home run gave New York their 4-1 lead and the game went into standby mode until the final out.

Nevertheless, scoring one run wasn’t ever going to win the game so most of the blame falls on the ever inconsistent lineup as Texas fell to 5-9 on Sundays.

Player of the Game: Heim hit a solo home run to prevent a shutout.

Up Next: America celebrates itself as Dane Dunning pleads for a road victory for seemingly the first time in his life as the Rangers take on the Orioles in Baltimore.

Monday’s first pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 12:05 pm CDT.