Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers won 7-2 last night and Martin Perez has won his last nine decisions.

Levi Weaver writes that Perez has voiced his desire to stick around post trade deadline.

Weaver also writes about the Rangers bullpen having an awful July.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers’ season-long struggle to find a left fielder.

Joe Hoyt tries to suss out if the Rangers will buy or sell by looking at their history of buying or selling.

And Josh Jung homered in an ACL game last night.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Angels play again tonight at 8:00 p.m. with Glenn Otto taking the hill for the Rangers.

Have a nice weekend!