Zavala to Frisco, Osuna to Hickory

A couple of the Rangers outfield prospects are moving on up, it has been announced today, with Aaron Zavala being promoted from high-A Hickory to AA Frisco, and Alejandro Osuna going from low-A Down East to Hickory.

Zavala, the Rangers second round pick out of the University of Oregon in 2021, got off to a slow start to the 2022 season. He has improved as the year has gone on, however, including a 1023 OPS in the month of July. Zavala has a .278/.424/.442 slash line with 68 walks and 79 Ks in 375 plate appearances. The question with Zavala is whether he will hit for power, and he had only five home runs over the first three months of the season, but then followed that up with a six home run month of July. Zavala is also relatively young for a 2021 college draftee, having only turned 22 in late June.

Taking Zavala’s place in Hickory is Alejandro Osuna, the brother of disgraced former Astros closer Roberto Osuna. Osuna is young for full season ball, period, as he doesn’t turn 20 until October — hes two months you free than New teammate Evan Carter.

Osuna is a left handed hitter who has played all three outfield positions this season, and is slashing .308/.394/.451, as well as being 32 of 47 on stolen base attempts.

Both players are guys who are going to have to hit as they move up the ladder, but they’ve done good work so far in 2022, and are being rewarded with a challenge at a higher level.