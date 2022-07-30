Texas Rangers lineup for July 30, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Chase Silseth for the Angels.

Well, its a Saturday, and the Rangers are playing. Corey Seager is out of the lineup again, and Elier Hernandez is getting some of that major league action tonight, as is Meibrys Viloria, and I think it is safe to say that we weren’t expecting to see those two guys in the lineup together when the 2022 season started.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Heim — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Duran — 2B

Smith — 3B

Hernandez — LF

Viloria — C

8:07 p.m. Central start time