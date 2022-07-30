Texas Rangers lineup for July 30, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Chase Silseth for the Angels.
Well, its a Saturday, and the Rangers are playing. Corey Seager is out of the lineup again, and Elier Hernandez is getting some of that major league action tonight, as is Meibrys Viloria, and I think it is safe to say that we weren’t expecting to see those two guys in the lineup together when the 2022 season started.
The lineup:
Semien — SS
Heim — DH
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — CF
Calhoun — RF
Duran — 2B
Smith — 3B
Hernandez — LF
Viloria — C
8:07 p.m. Central start time
