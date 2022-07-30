45-55 - Rangers implode in Anaheim for 9-7 loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Anaheim Angels scored nine runs.

Allowing five 8th inning runs is not a recipe for a baseball victory, it seems.

Player of the Game: Meibrys Viloria hit his first big league home run in three years — a two-run shot — and first for the Rangers. At one point it looked like a homer that provided the cushion necessary for a victory until the Texas bullpen did its Texas bullpen thing.

Up Next: The Rangers can still claim a series victory over the Angels with RHP Dane Dunning next up for Texas against LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

Sunday afternoon’s series finale first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 3:07 pm CDT.