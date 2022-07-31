Minor league update for 7/30/22

Down East starter Josh Stephan had a quality start for the Ducks, giving up two runs — both unearned — on three hits and a walk in six innings of work, striking out five. Damian Mendoza gave up an unearned run in two innings, allowing a pair of hits and striking out three. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed five runs in 1.1 IP, striking out two.

Maximo Acosta was three for five with a pair of doubles and a pair of stolen bases. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits and three stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and two stolen bases. Yosy Galan had a double.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco had a strong outing for Hickory, striking out seven in four shutout innings while allowing two walks. Kelvin Gonzalez allowed a pair of runs in two innings of work. Michael Brewer retired all three batters he faced, but allowed the Zombie Runner to score.

Evan Carter singled and tripled. Luisangel Acuna drew a pair of walks. Thomas Saggese had a hit and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter had one of his better outings for the season for Frisco, throwing 80 pitches over 5.2 IP, allowing one run on a solo home run, striking out four and walking three.

Jonathan Ornelas was two for four with a walk and a homer. Justin Foscue was two for five with a double. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard allowed a pair of runs in 4.2 IP, walking five and striking out four. Spencer Patton allowed a run in 1.1 IP. John King allowed a run in an inning of work. Chase Lee threw a shutout inning. Josh Sborz allowed three runs in an inning of work.

J.P. Martinez homered and drew a pair of walks. Bubba Thompson was three for five with a homer. Andy Ibanez was three for five with a double.

Round Rock box score

D.J. McCarty threw four shutout innings for the Surprise Squad, striking out six and walking two. Kyle Cody struck out four in 1.1 IP. Bryan Magdaleno threw 1.2 IP, allowing no runs.

Josh Jung was 0 for 3 with a HBP in four plate appearances. Davis Wendzel doubled in four plate appearances. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Gleider Figuereo had a hit. Jojo Blackmon homered and walked.

ACL Rangers box score