Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers fell to the Anaheim Angels by a score of 9-7.

The DMN’s game story talks about the Rangers’ bullpen, with just five relievers available on Saturday, coughing up the lead in the eighth.

Evan Grant says that for the Rangers to be contenders again they will have to go through Seattle first. I am skeptical about how big a concern the M’s really are because, you know, they’re the Mariners.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.