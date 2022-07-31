Texas Rangers lineup for July 31, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for July31, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

Today ends this road trip, and it will also be the end of what has been an unpleasant July for the Rangers. Corey Seager isn’t in the lineup, but we do have some of that hot and steamy Charlie Culberson action.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Taveras — CF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Garica — RF

Duran — 3B

Calhoun — LF

Culberson — 2B

Hernandez — LF

3:07 p.m. Central start time