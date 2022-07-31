46-55 - Rangers say au revoir to West Coast with 5-2 win over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Anaheim Angels scored two runs.

Goodbye road trip.

Goodbye West Coast.

Goodbye July.

Hello win column!

Player of the Game: During this 11 game road trip, the Rangers scored two or fewer runs in three of them. Today, that was the case through the game’s first eight innings and because of that, Dane Dunning’s endless road misery continued as his two runs allowed in six innings wasn’t supported well enough during his time in the game to pick up his first win away from home since September 9, 2020 when he was still a member of the Chicago White Sox.

He’ll have to settle for a PotG nod (and I guess a team win) as consolation.

P.S. Congrats to Jonathan Hernandez for the first big league save of his career.

Up Next: The Rangers return home for the first time in two weeks where they will take on the Orioles to begin a homestand to open August. RHP Jon Gray will make the start for Texas in the opener against RHP Spenser Watkins for Baltimore.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.