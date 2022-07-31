Minor league update for 7/31/22

Ryan Garcia started for Down East and finally got touched up a little bit, allowing four runs in four innings of work, striking out five, walking one and allowing a home run. Josh Gessner struck out five in three innings of one run ball.

Zion Bannister had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Ian Moller had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

Hickory started Robby Ahlstrom allowed one run on a solo home run in four innings, striking out four and walking four. Michael Brewer came into the game in the ninth inning with two on, two outs, and a six run Hickory lead having been shrunk to one run, and struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.

Chris Seise homered and walked. Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna each had had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Thomhas Saggese had a pair of hits and a walk. Alejandro Osuna, making high high-A debut, had a pair of hits. Angel Aponte had a pair of hits.

Frisco saw starter Cody Bradford allow a pair of hits on four hits, including a homer, and a walk in two innings, striking out three. Avery Weems allowed three runs on two hits (also including a homer) and a walk, strking out two in three innings. Marc Church got lit up, allowing a pair of homers in a four run inning of work, striking out one. Fernery Ozuna struck out two in two shutout innings.

Justin Foscue was three for six with a grand slam. Dustin Harris had a pair of doubles. Aaron Zavala had a pair of doubles and three walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a hit and a pair of walks.

Cole Winn had that really good start we have been waiting for. Winn threw five shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out nine. Joe Barlow, who is eligible to come off the injured list any day now, allowed a pair of hits and a walk while allowing a run in 0.1 IP. Nick Snyder struck out one in 0.2 IP. Taylor Hearn struck out four while allowing three runs on a three run homer in two innings. Daniel Robert struck out the side in an inning of work.

Brad Miller was 0 for 3 with a walk and two Ks in his first rehab appearance.

Bubba Thompson had a pair of hits. J.P. Martinez homered yet again and also singled. Sam Huff also had a homer and a single. Steele Walker and Steven Duggar each had a single and a double.

