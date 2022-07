We have a runoff for the #5 spot in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings. In our last round of voting, Evan Carter and Owen White were close enough in the balloting that we are going to have a runoff between them.

(Also, its a holiday, and so it would be kind of weird to have a full blown vote today).

Between Evan Carter and Owen White, who is the #5 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...