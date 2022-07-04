Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers didn’t win yesterday when Jon Gray had an inning he’d like to do over.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers need to be more consistent so that they do win games like yesterday’s.

Jeff Wilson writes that the next 30 days will be the most important of the season for Texas with many games against below average teams.

In an excerpt from her newsletter, Landry notes that the Texas bullpen has bonded and become one of the league’s best.

And, Corey Seager is the Rangers’ most untouchable player according to Will Leitch and he was kind enough to avoid saying that it is because of the contract.

Have a nice day!