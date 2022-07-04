Minor league update for 7/3/22

Winston Santos started for Down East, and allowed two runs in two innings of work. Dylan MacLean also allowed two runs in two innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three in two shutout innings.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit. Yosy Galan had a hit and a walk.

The Wood Ducks also turned a 1-4-3-2 triple play.

Hickory starter Mason Englert gave up six runs in 4.1 IP, allowing a pair of homers, walking one and striking out five. Destin Dotson threw 0.2 scoreless IP.

Thomas Saggese was three for four with a walk and a homer. Aaron Zavala homered. Cody Freeman had a single and a double. Trevor Hauver had a triple and a walk. Chris Seise had a pair of hits.

Zak Kent and Fernery Ozuna each threw a scoreless inning for Frisco. Justin Foscue was three for five. Jonathan Ornelas was two for four with a walk. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Cole Ragans started for Round Rock and struggled, allowing seven runs in 3.2 IP, striking out three, walking one and allowing a home run. Hever Bueno allowed five runs in 0.2 IP, walking three, striking out two and allowing a pair of homers. Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson was two for three with a homer and a pair of walks. Andy Ibanez had a double and a homer. Ezequiel Duran had a hit. Nick Solak had a hit and a walk.

