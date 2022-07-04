 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor league update for 7/3/22

The minor league update for Sunday

By Adam J. Morris
Winston Santos started for Down East, and allowed two runs in two innings of work. Dylan MacLean also allowed two runs in two innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three in two shutout innings.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit. Yosy Galan had a hit and a walk.

The Wood Ducks also turned a 1-4-3-2 triple play.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Mason Englert gave up six runs in 4.1 IP, allowing a pair of homers, walking one and striking out five. Destin Dotson threw 0.2 scoreless IP.

Thomas Saggese was three for four with a walk and a homer. Aaron Zavala homered. Cody Freeman had a single and a double. Trevor Hauver had a triple and a walk. Chris Seise had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent and Fernery Ozuna each threw a scoreless inning for Frisco. Justin Foscue was three for five. Jonathan Ornelas was two for four with a walk. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Frisco box score

Cole Ragans started for Round Rock and struggled, allowing seven runs in 3.2 IP, striking out three, walking one and allowing a home run. Hever Bueno allowed five runs in 0.2 IP, walking three, striking out two and allowing a pair of homers. Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson was two for three with a homer and a pair of walks. Andy Ibanez had a double and a homer. Ezequiel Duran had a hit. Nick Solak had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score

