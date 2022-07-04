Texas Rangers lineup for Independence Day

Texas Rangers lineup for July 4, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Dean Kremer for the Orioles.

The Rangers start a three game set in Baltimore today, and are playing early, which means no fireworks at the ballpark, and really, what’s the fun of a July 4 ballgame if you can’t watch fireworks from your seat afterwards? The Rangers are facing Dean Kremer, and last we heard from him, he was putting a fraternity full of lovable misfits on double secret probation after a series of pranks that went awry.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Garver — DH

Duggar — LF

Taveras — CF

Viloria — C

12:05 p.m. Central start time