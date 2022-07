The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Baltimore Orioles scored six runs and a zombie on a bases loaded HBP.

Well that sucked.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver hit a 3-run home run to give the Rangers a 5-2 lead in a game they did not eventually win.

Up Next: In the second game of this series, the Texas will send RHP Spencer Howard to the mound against RHP Austin Voth for Baltimore.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from Camden yards is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.