Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers goofed around on USA! USA! USA! day and now Dane Dunning has still never won a road start with the Texas Rangers.

Joe Trezza writes that Marcus Semien was nearly the hero on Monday before the Rangers lost another one-run game.

Joseph Hoyt writes that it was a bizarre game in a season of bizarre games in a lifetime of bizarre games for the Rangers.

Jeff Wilson notes that Jack Leiter is expected to return to action after missing a start with arm fatigue so we can breathe a sigh of relief.

Hoyt writes about O’s manager Brandon Hyde successfully milking replay for runs to the dismay of Chris Woodward.

Bubba Thompson is an outfielder on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week as named by Tyler Maun.

And, breakout Down East Wood Duck hurler Mitch Bratt was a guest on Wilson’s Rangers Today Baseball Podcast.

