Minor league update for 7/4/22

Gavin Collyer started for the Ducks and went 5.2 strong innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk, striking out seven. Kai Wynyard threw 2.1 shutout innings, striking out five.

Maximo Acosta was three for four with a stolen base, a double and a walk. Marcus Smith had a walk, a hit and a stolen base. Alejandro Osunda had a pair of hits. Junior Paniagua had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Hickory had T.K. Roby start. Roby threw five shutout innings, striking out nine and walking one. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Evan Carter had a double and a triple. Aaaron Zavala had a pair of homers. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems started for Frisco, striking out five and walking two while not allowing any runs. Dustin Harris was three for five with a walk and a stolen base. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of doubles and a walk. Justin Foscue had a single and a double. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. David Garcia had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn took the mound for Round Rock and had a five inning, three run outing, walking three, striking out six and allowing a home run. Spencer Patton threw two shutout innings. Yerry Rodriguez threw a shutout inning.

Sam Huff homered. Bubba Thonmpson went two for four with a walk and a steal. Steele Walker had three hits.

Round Rock box score

Aidan Curry went six innings for the Surprise Squad, striking out twelve and allowing one run, on a solo home run, while also walking one. Danyer Cueva was three for five with a triple. Jojo Blackmon tripled.

ACL Rangers box score