Game 79 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles
Tuesday, July 05, 2022, 6:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Camden Yards
RHP Spencer Howard vs. RHP Austin Voth
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ORIOLES
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Trey Mancini - 1B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Adley Rutschman - DH
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Rougned Odor - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Ryan McKenna - LF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Robinson Chirinos - C
|Brad Miller - LF
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Spencer Howard - RHP
|Austin Voth - RHP
Go Rangers!
