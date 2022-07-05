 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 79 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Spencer Howard: Rotation savior?

ghostofErikThompson
MLB: 2022 Texas Media Day USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Tuesday, July 05, 2022, 6:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Camden Yards

RHP Spencer Howard vs. RHP Austin Voth

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ORIOLES
Josh Smith - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Marcus Semien - 2B Trey Mancini - 1B
Corey Seager - SS Anthony Santander - RF
Adolis Garcia - CF Adley Rutschman - DH
Kole Calhoun - RF Ramon Urias - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Rougned Odor - 2B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Ryan McKenna - LF
Mitch Garver - DH Robinson Chirinos - C
Brad Miller - LF Jorge Mateo - SS
Spencer Howard - RHP Austin Voth - RHP

Go Rangers!

