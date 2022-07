Congratulations to Josh Smith, who won the voting to be named the #7 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, garnering almost one-third of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Ezequiel Duran

5 — Owen White

6 — Evan Carter

7 — Josh Smith

Moving on...

Who is the #8 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...