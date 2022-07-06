Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Baltimore series was chaotic and probably typical of two rebuilding teams going toe to toe with each other.

Yesterday’s game featured two Ranger comebacks and a go ahead homer in the ninth, but in the end the bullpen wasn’t able to shut the door.

While Marcus Semien is only just now starting to hit, he’s only one stolen base away from his career high with a lot of baseball left to play in 2022.

Last night’s wild ride came the day after they lost another heartbreaker in extra innings, but there were positives in both games if you’re the optimistic sort.

(Ed. Note — Jeff Wilson’s newsletter dropped right after this post went up, so I am adding it here. And Wilson offers a possibility for the long delay in announcing the move to activate Howard yesterday that I hadn’t thought of — the Rangers wanted to option Jose Leclerc, who would have had to have agreed to be sent down since he has five years of service time, but Leclerc ultimately didn’t agree.)