New MLB Pipeline top 100 has six Rangers

MLB Pipeline has an updated top 100 prospect list out, and your Texas Rangers currently have six players who are on the list.

Jack Leiter and Josh Jung still are the top two Rangers on the list, at 18 and 32, and it would seem to be a safe bet that whoever the Rangers take at #3 in the draft in a week or two will join them in the top 50.

Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue are just outside the top fifty, with Duran checking in at #58 and Foscue at #63.

Cole Winn is one of the prospects who had the biggest drop from where he was previously, going from #46 to #82. The writeup notes that the control issues are responsible for the drop in the rankings, although having Winn at #46 was pretty aggressive anyway.

Finally, Owen White has joined the list, coming in at #97. White has followed up his dominant stint in the Arizona Fall League with solid work so far this season, which has him now breathing down Winn’s neck in regards to who the #2 pitching prospect in the system is.