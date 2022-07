Texas Rangers lineup for July 6, 2022 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Spenser Watkins for the Orioles.

There are certain days where I look at the lineup the Rangers are rolling with, and I already know I won’t be reading the comments of the lineup post.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Calhoun — RF

Miller — LF

Taveras — CF

Culberson — 3B

6:05 p.m. Central start time